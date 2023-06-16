Thane: Crime Branch Seeks Court Permission For DNA Test Of Mulund Blast Accused Kin

The Crime Branch filed an application in the Sessions Court on Thursday seeking permission to take the DNA tests of the families and relatives of a man accused of the Mulund train blast in 2003.

Crime Branch looking for accused

According to sources, the crime branch is looking for the accused Cam Basheer. However, police suspect that he is hiding his identity. In order to catch the accused, the crime branch has sought permission for the DNA test of Basheer’s relatives and family members.