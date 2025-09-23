Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Bhiwandi police arrest two men for possessing 4.7 kg of ganja worth over ₹3.5 lakh; revolver also seized from one accused’s residence | File Photo

Thane: The Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit One has arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing 4.7 kilograms of ganja worth over ₹3.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Prashant Tayade (27), a resident of Titwala in Kalyan, and Soel Ansari (20), a resident of Bhiwandi.

Police Trap Leads to Arrest

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap in a local area where the accused were expected to arrive on a motorcycle. They were later intercepted, and during the search, 4.728 kilograms of ganja valued at ₹3,54,800 was found in their possession. Both were taken to the police station, and an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Further Seizures

During further investigation, the police recovered a revolver and a live cartridge from Tayade’s residence, which were seized.

Court Custody

The accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody until September 24.

