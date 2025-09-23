 Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit One has arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing 4.7 kilograms of ganja worth over ₹3.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Prashant Tayade (27), a resident of Titwala in Kalyan, and Soel Ansari (20), a resident of Bhiwandi.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi police arrest two men for possessing 4.7 kg of ganja worth over ₹3.5 lakh; revolver also seized from one accused’s residence | File Photo

Thane: The Bhiwandi Crime Branch Unit One has arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing 4.7 kilograms of ganja worth over ₹3.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Prashant Tayade (27), a resident of Titwala in Kalyan, and Soel Ansari (20), a resident of Bhiwandi.

Police Trap Leads to Arrest

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap in a local area where the accused were expected to arrive on a motorcycle. They were later intercepted, and during the search, 4.728 kilograms of ganja valued at ₹3,54,800 was found in their possession. Both were taken to the police station, and an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
'Golden Age Of America': US President Donald Trump In UNGA Address – VIDEO
'Golden Age Of America': US President Donald Trump In UNGA Address – VIDEO
Kim Kardashian Absolutely Hates This Workout: Spills Fitness Secret For Fit Body At 44
Kim Kardashian Absolutely Hates This Workout: Spills Fitness Secret For Fit Body At 44
VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Swift Aid
VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra Fadnavis Promises Swift Aid
Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees
Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees
Read Also
Thane Crime Branch Arrests 3 Individuals With 74 Kg Ganja Worth ₹37 Lakh In Bhiwandi; Probe Links...
article-image

Further Seizures

During further investigation, the police recovered a revolver and a live cartridge from Tayade’s residence, which were seized.

Court Custody

The accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody until September 24.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,215 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Farmers, CM Devendra...

Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees

Mumbai News: BMC Unions Demand ₹50,000 Diwali Bonus For Its 1.15 Lakh Employees

Scrap To Symbol: Mumbai Central’s Coach Care Centre Crafts Locomotive Model For 'Swachhata Hi...

Scrap To Symbol: Mumbai Central’s Coach Care Centre Crafts Locomotive Model For 'Swachhata Hi...

CRPF Awards Contract To ICOMM CARACAL For 200 CSR 338 Sniper Rifles Under Make In India

CRPF Awards Contract To ICOMM CARACAL For 200 CSR 338 Sniper Rifles Under Make In India

CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation For AWS Data Centre In Mumbai, Flags Off Mobile STEM Lab

CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation For AWS Data Centre In Mumbai, Flags Off Mobile STEM Lab