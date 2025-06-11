Thane Crime: 3 Juveniles Detained, 1 Absconding After Violent Sword Attack In Ulhasnagar’s Ashelepada

Ulhasnagar Sword Attack: Juveniles Detained, One Absconding; Residents Demand Better Security in Ashelepada | Representational Image

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar police have detained three individuals while one others remain absconding after allegedly attacking several two locals with swords and wooden sticks, and vandalizing five vehicles—including a car and an autorickshaw—on Tuesday evening in the Ashelepada area.

According to officials, the four assailants randomly assaulted pedestrians and damaged property. CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the accused brandishing swords and wooden sticks while attacking bystanders without apparent provocation.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Vithalwadi Police Station. The juvenile offenders were produced in juvenile justice board in Bhiwandi and have been sent to observation home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Division) Sachin Gore stated, “ A manhunt is underway to trace the remaining one. We are also increasing police patrolling in the locality. The juvenile offenders are not part of any gang; they are local residents. We are investigating the motive behind the attacks and the property damage.”

Following the incident, local MLA Sulbha Gaikwad visited the scene and demanded the immediate establishment of a permanent police chowki in the area.

Residents of Ashelepada staged a protest on Wednesday, condemning the rising criminal activities and urging authorities to arrest the remaining culprits and enhance security measures. Locals allege that the number of criminal incidents in the area has been steadily increasing and that police have taken no effective preventive action so far.