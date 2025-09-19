Thane Crime: 24-Year-Old Habitual Vehicle Thief Arrested, Seven Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹2.85 Lakh Recovered

Thane Crime Branch nabs habitual vehicle thief, recovers seven stolen vehicles worth ₹2.85 lakh | Representational Image

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch has arrested a habitual motorcycle thief and solved six cases, recovering seven stolen motorcycles worth ₹2.85 lakh. The accused has been identified as Karan Balu Athaw (24), a resident of Jay Bhim Nagar in Kalwa West.

Case Registered After Autorickshaw Theft

According to the police, an autorickshaw parked at Kadela Park in Kharegaon was reported stolen by an unidentified person. The complainant rushed to Kalwa Police Station and lodged an FIR.

CCTV Footage Leads To Arrest

Acting swiftly, Crime Branch officials scanned CCTV footage from the locality and gathered inputs from informants. The suspect was seen arriving at the spot and driving away with the autorickshaw without the owner’s consent.

Further examination of multiple CCTV recordings helped police track the suspect’s route. He was traced and apprehended on September 15 and brought to the police station.

Confession And Recovery Of Vehicles

During interrogation, Athaw admitted to committing six earlier offenses. His modus operandi involved using a master key to unlock vehicles parked on roadsides. Within just two months, he had stolen seven vehicles — including five autorickshaws — across the Thane Police Commissionerate and Thane Rural jurisdiction. Out of these, six cases were registered at Kapurbawdi and Kalwa police stations.

