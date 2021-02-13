Thane: COVID-19 count rises by 290 in district, death toll by 2

With the addition of 290 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district has increased to 2,57,112 an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of two persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,198.

The mortality rate is 2.41 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,47,650 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent.

There are 3,264 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,450, while the death toll is 1,200, another official said.