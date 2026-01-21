Christians In Mumbai Celebrate Week Of Prayer For Unity With Joint Services Across Denominations

​Christians are celebrating the 'Week of Prayer for Christian Unity' with different denominations organising joint prayers. |

Mumbai: ​Christians are celebrating the 'Week of Prayer for Christian Unity' with different denominations organising joint prayers. On Wednesday evening, St Andrew’s Church, Bandra, a Roman Catholic Church established in 1575 CE, hosted a special prayer service attended by members of St Stephen’s Church, Bandra, a constituent of the Church of North India (formerly Anglican). In a reciprocal gesture of unity, St Stephen’s Church has invited members of St Andrew’s Church to join them for a prayer service on the morning of Sunday, January 25.

Reciprocal Invitation

​Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay and the parish priest at St Andrew's Church, said that this is a regular service across the city for the Christian Unity Week between January 18 and 24. "As the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity unfolds, the Archdiocese of Bombay joins Christians worldwide in reflecting on our shared journey towards greater communion. In Christ, we are united by our common baptism, the call to love one another as he loved us, and the hope of his resurrection that transcends all divisions," Barrett said in a statement.

​This sacred octave reminds us that our differences, while real, pale in comparison to the profound bonds of faith that draw us together in service to God’s kingdom. We pray for the healing of wounds and the building of bridges, embodying the unity for which Christ prayed, Barrett added.

Protestant Participation

​Reverend Thomas Jacob, former Presbyter-in-charge of St Stephen's Church which dates back to 1845 CE, said that the inter-denominational prayers are part of sustained efforts by churches to unite. Members of the Protestant community have attended parish council meetings conducted by Catholic churches in the area such as St Peter's. "I think it is good to have such services in light of the socio-political context. It is good to be united. We may have theological differences but common ground. More needs to be done than just a few religious services in a year," said Thomas.

​Reverend John Roland of St. Stephen’s Church joined Barrett on Wednesday evening along with members of both congregations. David Vaz, a media consultant, said that the Christian denominations coming together in shared worship symbolised unity, fellowship, and collective faith. "Their presence together underscores the spirit of Christian unity and shared commitment to prayer and fellowship. This historic initiative reflects the core message of the 'Week of Prayer for Christian Unity'—that Christians, while diverse in tradition, stand united in faith, prayer, and service," said Vaz.

