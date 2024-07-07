Thane Court Sentences 3 To Life Imprisonment For Killing Of Palghar Man In 2016 Murder & Robbery Case

File Photo

Thane: A Thane court has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2016 and robbing his jewellery, saying the motive behind the offence is "very dangerous" and gives a wrong message to the society.

Fine Of ₹7,500 Imposed On Each Of The Accused

Additional Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale, in her order on Saturday, also imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on each of the accused.

While one of the convicts, Kamlesh Rajdev Sahani (35), hailed from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, the two others, Rupesh Rambhu Sah (34) and Mantu Ramadhar Patel, were from Bihar.

About The Brutal Murder

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Varsha R Chandane told the court that on the intervening night of November 22 and 23, 2016, the accused waylaid the 23-year-old victim, Shivshankar alias Niku Shivprasad Chaurasiya, in Vasai and stoned him to death.

They decamped with the gold jewellery he was wearing. The victim's face was badly smashed to destroy the evidence, the prosecution told the court.

The three were booked on charges of murder, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, and destruction of evidence

The judge said the accused committed the offence in a "very brutal way" against the deceased, who was a very young person and the only child of his parents.

This is a loss that cannot be compensated and Niku was killed by the accused only for stealing his jewellery, the court said.

"The motive behind the offence is very dangerous for society, giving a wrong message to the society, hence, the accused need to be convicted without showing any leniency," it said.

The judge noted the prosecution had proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt for which they need to be convicted and sentenced.

APP Chandane said 23 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial to prove the case against the accused.