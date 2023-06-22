Thane: Court Gives Judicial Custody To Mira Road Monster Till July 6

Thane: A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday remanded Manoj Sane, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body to destroy evidence, in judicial custody till July 6.

Sane, 56, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped, pressure-cooked her body parts in their seventh floor rented apartment in Mira Road area of the district earlier this month. Last week, the court had extended Sane’s police custody till June 22 at the end of which he was produced before judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) M D Nanavare, who remanded him in judicial custody till July 6.

Murder most foul

The investigating officer also presented the case diary to the court. The police on June 7 recovered the chopped body parts of Vaidya. It is suspected she was murdered on June 4 after which Sane allegedly stuffed her body parts in buckets, boiled some of the flesh and also fed it to dogs to dispose of evidence of the crime.

The crime came to light after neighbors complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat of Sane and Vaidya.