Mumbai News: BMC Adds 30 New High-Capacity Mini Compactors With Hardox Flooring To Boost Waste Transport Efficiency; VIDEO

BMC’s new high-capacity mini compactors handed over to strengthen Mumbai’s waste transport system | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: The BMC has strengthened its Solid Waste Management (SWM) fleet with the addition of 30 new mini compactors. According to the civic official, these upgraded vehicles can transport twice as much waste per trip compared to the older models and are designed to complete two trips per session.

Enhanced Durability and Hygiene Features

One of the persistent challenges with older waste-transport vehicles was the rapid deterioration of metal flooring caused by leachate, the liquid discharged from waste. The newly inducted compactors address this issue with a 5 mm Hardox steel floor, offering superior durability and a longer operational lifespan.

In addition, a hydraulic closing plate cover keeps the rear section completely sealed, enhancing hygiene and ensuring safer, cleaner waste transport, said an official.

Senior Officials Highlight Benefits

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi said, “Enhanced seating for sanitation workers, separate compartments for wet and dry waste, and the use of long-lasting components will extend the lifespan of these mini compactors.” She added that these upgrades would also contribute to Mumbai’s broader environmental conservation efforts.

New Colour Scheme for SWM Fleet

The BMC also plans to introduce a new white-and-blue colour scheme for all SWM vehicles. “This transition will be carried out in phases, and over the coming months, the entire fleet will be repainted to match the updated design,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM).

Also Watch:

Key Features of the New Mini Compactors...

. 115 HP engine

. 5-ton waste-carrying capacity per trip, enabling larger loads.

. 9 cu. m. storage capacity

. Dedicated four-seat cabin for sanitation staff

. New white-and-blue colour scheme for upgraded fleet uniformity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/