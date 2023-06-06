 Thane Court Acquits 3 MSRTC Drivers Accused of Assaulting Traffic Controller
Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani concluded that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against the three accused drivers.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Thane: The Thane sessions court has acquitted three drivers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who were accused of assaulting a traffic controller from their organization three years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani concluded that the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges against Gajanan Navnath Bhosale, aged 41, Ramesh Satish Koli, aged 30, and Atmaram Lingaram Satpute, aged 35.

As per the prosecution's case, on May 12, 2020, during a time when strict anti-COVID regulations were in effect, a traffic controller at the Khopat depot discovered the three drivers drinking in the washroom. When he objected to their consumption of alcohol, it was alleged that they verbally abused him, assaulted him, and caused injuries. The court was also informed that when a police constable and other staff members arrived at the scene, the three accused individuals fled.

The court stated that since the informant and alleged eyewitness did not testify that the accused were responsible for the crime, the mere admission of seizing a uniform shirt and an injury certificate would not establish the guilt of the accused.

Furthermore, the court noted that the prosecution failed to demonstrate that the accused individuals had gathered together unlawfully or negligently to consume alcohol during the Covid-19 pandemic with knowledge or reason to believe that it could potentially spread the infection of Covid-19.

