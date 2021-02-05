Thane: Cops ensure traffic-free path for morning walkers, three roads to be closed for vehicles from 5-7 AM

Thane: Thane's traffic police has decided to shut down traffic movements of three roads in the city, during the early morning hours, at the behest of morning walkers.

The decision to reserve the three selected routes in Thane for morning walkers was announced by Traffic Commissioner Balasaheb Patil.

"Teen Haat Naka to Dharmaveer Naka service road, Upavan Amphitheater to Gavand Baug, and Pokhran Road No. 2 to Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium, these road will be closed from 5 - 7 AM for the movement of vehicles. These paths will be dedicated for the morning walkers," said the Thane Traffic police official.

These routes have been cautiously selected to initiate this activity for the citizens, as they usually see the maximum numbers of walkers during the morning hours.

However, the aim of restricting the traffic movement is to provide safety to the walkers, who can make the use of maximum space and walk freely. Besides, this is also expected to help curb accidents and chain-snatching incidents, especially with senior citizens and women.

"Every day within these two hours, only walkers, Yoga performers, joggers, and cyclists will be allowed to use the above mentioned roads. All kinds of vehicles (except cycle) and their movements will be strictly restricted by the deployed traffic team at these spots," said Patil.