Thane: Conman dupes homemaker in Mira Road for Rs. 1.13 L

Thane: A 41-year-old homemaker from Mira Road became the latest target of a cyber-criminal who cheated her of more than Rs. 1.13 lakh by pretending to be a customer care executive of an e-wallet company.

In her statement to the Naya Nagar police in Mira Road, the complainant said that she had encountered some glitches in operating her digital wallet account. To get the issue resolved, she searched for the customer care number of the company on the online search engine.

After calling the number she got from the search engine, a person answered and introduced himself as a customer car executive of the e-wallet company. The fraudster not only made her download and install a remote access application and asked her to fill her personal details, but also convinced her to share the application code in an apparent attempt to remotely take control of her mobile phone and access to sensitive data.

Looted Rs. 1,13,912 from her account

Under the guise of activating her digital wallet, the fraudster siphoned off a total of Rs. 1,13,912 from her account via three Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. The fraudster created an impression that the five-digit-figures (the amounts which were illegally transferred) were codes to redeem points.

The homemaker approached the Naya Nagar police which registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act against the unidentified fraudsters. Further investigations were on.

