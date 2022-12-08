Mumbai: Woman loses Rs16k to burger fraud

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A woman in her early 20's was duped of Rs16,399 as she tried to get refund of a cancelled snacks order. A Juhu resident, the woman placed a burger order with a reputed outlet, however, the order got cancelled and her Rs200 was credited back.

The complainant again started browsing for food delivery and came across a contact number. Upon calling, the person on the other side asked her to download an app, which was actually a remote access software. Unsuspecting, she followed the instructions and shared her personal details on the app and placed the order, said the police.

Few moments later, even this order got cancelled and the woman again rang the same contact number to get her refund. This time, the fraudster asked her to make a transaction of Rs1 on the pretext of checking if the payment system was working fine. He then forwarded a link and asked the woman to make the transfer through it.

The woman received a one time password (OTP) after clicking on the link, the fraudster then asked for the OTP. The moment she shared the numeric code with the con, Rs 99,999 got deducted from her bank account. The woman quickly realised that she had been cheated and promptly approached the Juhu police.

Owing to her swift action, the cops immediately contacted the bank and successfully recovered Rs83,600. However, the remaining Rs16,399 was withdrawn by the cyber fraudster, said the police, adding that further probe is on.