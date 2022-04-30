Thane civic officials warned against keeping mobiles off

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma, while addressing a meeting to review monsoon preparations, warned of strict action against officials who keep their mobile phones switched off.

He ordered that all the officials should keep their phones on 24x7 and be available for citizens in need. Sharma asked the solid waste department to complete ward-wise cleaning as per schedule.

He also directed all assistant commissioners to inspect unauthorised works in the city, compile a list of dangerous buildings and demolish the C1 and C2 buildings (dangerous) by relocating residents to safer places. Officials of the Public Works Department were instructed to immediately install chamber covers, and fill the gaps and pits where there are no covers.

Sharma asked officials concerned to ensure all safety measures while carrying out water supply and sewage works to avoid any casualties, particularly owing to electrocution. He further asked the officials to regularly spray required disinfectants to prevent the spread of any epidemic during the monsoon even though Covid cases are low. Special care should be taken to ensure that the emergency room in Thane city is open 24 hours a day and the fire department is vigilant, he said.

Meanwhile, disaster management cells will be set up in each ward of Thane city from June 1 to tackle the monsoon-related complaints, it was informed at the meeting

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:45 AM IST