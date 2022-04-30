Proper planning, execution needed to tacle Mumbai floods: Experts

Mumbai: Addressing the concluding session of the two-day consultative workshop on flood risk organised by the BMC at Sahyadri State Guest House in the city on Friday, former municipal commissioner Jayraj Phatak said, “ The flood situation of 2005 was an exceptional situation because 900 mm rainfall was recorded in a single day. We can reduce flooding but can't stop it completely.”

He said, in 2007 a survey had been conducted and people were asked about the priorities of Mumbai, where flood mitigation featured the last. He further mentioned that population density was also a concern as people keep constructing houses.

Mumbai witnesses an average of 800 MM rainfall in the month of July every year, which is the annual rainfall of London, Phatak informed.

He said that civic bodies in India only provide water facilities to citizens, but in the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik also look after the sewerage system.

Another former municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, it is the poor people who get affected the most during floods as they lose their homes and wages.

Hence, sizeable budgetary provisions must be made to tackle the flood, he emphasised. Proper planning and execution plays a pivotal role, he noted. He also took potshots at the BMC's engineers saying, “If we decide to lay a pipeline for stormwater at Hindamata, pipes must not be laid on a slope, and cement bags must not be left in the pipeline. These issues need to be considered before execution of work.” Further, there are 350-400 pumps to flush the floodwater. The officials must check the conditions of the pumps well in advance to avoid any problems, he advised.

He said comprehensive planning with the participation of local residents is necessary to tackle floods, he concluded.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:30 AM IST