Mumbai: Pumping stations for a flood-free city this year

Despite innumerable measures taken by the BMC for flood mitigation, every year during the monsoon the city faces inundation. There are various factors responsible for flooding, and the civic body cannot blindly assure a flood-free city. It claims that rainwater drains quicker than earlier as its workers have taken several measures.

The BMC has organised a two-day workshop at Sahyadri State Guest House, Walkeshwar, with World Resources Institute (WRI) to discuss flood-risk areas in Mumbai, its effects on various factors, and possible remedies. This workshop aims to discuss the issue of urban flooding and also to build goals and strategies in line with the Mumbai Climate Action Plan.

Speaking at the inaugural session of this two-day consultative workshop, additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said, “About 40 per cent of the rainfall is seen in two to three days of monsoon. Almost 150 spots in the city are below sea-level, while the drainage system is gravity based. Also, out of 186 outfalls that carry rainwater to sea, only six are above high tide level; 45 outfalls are below the sea level and 135 are above sea level, but below high tide level.

In case of heavy rainfall, it takes time for rainwater to recede.” For flood relief, under the Brimstowad project, the BMC has now constructed six pumping stations in Mumbai, that have the capacity to pump 70,000 million litres of water per day. However, the construction of Mogra and Mahul pumping stations is yet to start.

To reduce flood risk,the municipality has taken other measures such as the construction of mini pumping stations and underground holding tanks. Other than this, the desilting of drains is being carried out every year before the monsoon. But such workshops are important in taking long-term measures, stated BMC authorities.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:55 AM IST