Thane: Civic officials get calls, texts from TMC chief’s imposter

Officials and corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have been getting calls and text messages from an imposter claiming to TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, using the phone number +91 81672 83910. The imposter has also been demanding money and TMC chief has appealed to citizens as well as officials not to fall prey.

According to the police officials from Naupada police station, a WhatsApp account has also been created and a photo of the municipal commissioner has been uploaded on it. “The person using this number is also demanding money. The number is bogus,” said an official.

According to senior police inspector S N Dhumal of the Naupada police station, a case has been registered against an unknown person and further investigations are being carried out. “We will soon arrest the accused,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:29 AM IST