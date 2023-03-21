Thane civic body train security personnel to be empathetic towards patients, their families | Sourced Photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), after instructions from TMC chief Abhijit Bangar, conducted a training class for the security guards of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa recently. During the training, the security guards were advised to maintain polite communication with the relatives of the patients at both private as well as TMC hospitals.

The security guards were also guided to behave politely with the citizens who come to any office, whether it is a government office or a hospital.

Abhijit Bangar said, "The security of the hospital rests in the hands of the security guard on duty in the hospital. At the same time, the security guard on duty also helps to inform the patients who often come to the hospital if they ask for some information or inquire about an examination. To carry out this responsibility more accurately, the security guards were guided in the training class on how to speak politely to the citizens, how to behave with them, and how to behave with the concerned person if someone is being abused in the hospital."

"The working hours of the security guards in the hospital are in session. After the end of one session, the employees who come for the second session are informed by the senior security officers. In it, the information about whether the employee is in uniform or not, as well as what work he has to do, is given to the officers. Seniors were also guided to take proper care in this regard," Bangar said.

The civic body chief said that nearly 3,000 to 5,000 patients come to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for treatment and also other examinations; they are often accompanied by relatives. "Concerned relatives ask security guards for some information because their family members are admitted, and when the guards give evasive answers, it irks the citizens. It often leads to fights. As a result, citizens who are enraged by the misbehaviour of one individual tend to blame the entire administration" said Bangar.

Superintendent of Maharashtra State Security Force Raghunath Palkar guided the security guards of the hospital to prevent such incidents from happening.

Security guards were also guided to on how to tackle arguments sprouting due to non-availability of parking spaces. They were also trained how to de-escalate an argument.

Number of security personnel in Shivaji Hospital

The number of male security guards is 70 and the number of female security guards is 11. Women security guards have been appointed at the places where women patients are admitted. Also, the security of the delivery room is in the hands of women security guards.