Thane city records 403 new positive cases, 6 deaths

There has been a rise in the number of positive cases in Thane city due to an increase in the testing capacity of Covid-19 patients, informed an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Earlier a total of 2000 patients were tested for the virus daily in Thane city. However, now the testing capacity has been increased to over 4000 recently, therefore the number of daily new cases has also surged," informed the official.

The total count of Covid-19 cases in Thane has reached to 3176, while 25,028 patients have so far recovered from the virus in the city. On Thursday, a total of 403 new cases were detected in Thane, while 6 deaths were reported. So far 880 deaths have been reported due coronavirus in Thane city.

"On Wednesday total 5571 samples were collected for testing in Thane," informed the TMC official.