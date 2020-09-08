Thane city Police Commissioner tests positive

Thane: Thane city police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar tested positive on Monday. According to the official, Phansalkar is undergoing the treatment in a Mumbai hospital and stable at present.

"Following his Covid report, which tested positive, Phansalkar was immediately admitted to one of the private hospitals in Mumbai on Sunday night. However, as per the doctors, his health is stable at present," informed police official from Thane.

Since the lockdown, the city has noticed an increase in the number of police officials in Thane has been tested positive while serving their duty. Hence, over thousands of the police officers including the staff at the Thane police commissionerate have been tested positive.

"So far 129 police officers and 1176 police employees, that is altogether 1305 officials from Thane police commissionerate, have been tested positive. Out of these, 1164 police officials have been recovered so far from the disease, while 18 officials have lost their lives due to the virus. At present, a total of 141 police officials are undertaking the medical treatment at various hospitals in the city," informed police official from Thane.