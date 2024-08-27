 Thane: Chitalsar Police Book 13 From Real Estate Firm For Involvement In ₹200 Crore MHADA Redevelopment Scam; No Arrests Made
NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Thane: The Chitalsar police have booked 13 persons from a real estate firm for its involvement in irregularities concerning the redevelopment of buildings on MHADA land between 2014 and 2019. No arrests have been made yet.

About The Issue

The complainant, Arun Tayade, stated in the FIR that the firm did not obtain permission from MHADA and the residents of the societies. They took a loan of Rs 200 crore after mortgaging the documents to redevelop 10 (societies) buildings. However, it did not start the development and used the loan for personal benefits, as per the FIR.

Thirteen persons have been booked for involvement in irregularities concerning the redevelopment of buildings on MHADA land, with Thane police on August 22, claiming the amount involved may be Rs 200 crore.

Tayade alleged that the NOC for this mortgage was allegedly given by the chairperson of one of the housing societies. Tayade said, “The development agreement was signed between the developer firm and 10 societies in which 348 members reside. However, only the plinth (foundation of the ground floor) has been constructed. We went to the developers but they did not pay heed.”

