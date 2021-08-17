e-Paper Get App

Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

Thane: Chemical tanker overturned on Ghodbunder Road, no casualty reported

PTI
ANI | Visuals from Thane

A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

The tanker was headed towards Gujarat from Mumbai when the incident occurred at 4:30 am, the official said, adding that the driver lost his control of the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

A fire engine was deployed at the spot and efforts are on to remove the tanker from the road, he added.

Further details are awaited.

Aurangabad: Case registered against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for violating COVID-19 norms

Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:35 AM IST

