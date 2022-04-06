Thane: Checks at crematorium, swimming pool in Kalwa prior to monsoon

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, accompanied by state housing minister Jitendra Ahwad, and TMC additional and deputy commissioners, inspected the crematorium at Manisha Nagar in Kalwa on Tuesday, and also the swimming pool, named after the Late Yashwant Ram Salvi.

The Manish Nagar crematorium is a very old facility and since it's located in the central part a large number of funerals take place here. At present some construction is being carried out and the work is estimated to be complete in eight months.

“I have instructed the concerned officers to immediately look into issues such as seating arrangements, space for keeping bodies, and drinking water facilities at the crematorium. The swimming pool needs minor work as well and arrangements for changing rooms need to be made on a priority basis. Also, the cleanliness of the pool and surrounding areas needs to be taken care of,” said Sharma.

The TMC chief will be inspecting facilities in and around Thane over the next few days to take stock of the situation and direct the concerned officials to get all pending work completed before the monsoons.

ALSO READ Thane: TMC municipal commissioner carries out inspection in parts of city to review incomplete work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:55 AM IST