Thane: TMC municipal commissioner carries out inspection in parts of city to review incomplete work

Municipal Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Dr Vipin Sharma visited the city on Sunday asking officials to carry out road repairs and cleanliness work in the district and complete the beautification of the lakes.

Sharma during the visit had ordered the officials to take action against the illegal banners and posters in the Thane district. Accordingly, a team from the encroachment department took action to remove around 225 banners and posters across the city.

The municipal commissioner began his inspection at 7 am on Sunday and visited different places including Bramand chowk, Air force station, Kapurbawadi, Majiwada junction, Alig Chambers, Flower Valley, Teen Hath Naka service road, Mulund Check Naka, Wagle estate, Model Check Naka, Wagle estate Main road, Vartak Nagar, Upvan Lake and Masunda Lake among other places.

The visit went on till 2 pm. Sharma during his visit asked the officials to concentrate on cleanliness, plant trees on footpaths on both sides of the road. All the assistant municipal commissioners were asked to take action against illegal banners and posters and illegal pan shops on the roadside.

Sharma was accompanied by additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner Ashok Burpule, city engineer Arjun Ahire, and all assistant municipal commissioners of respective wards.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:49 PM IST