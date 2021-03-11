Thane: Central Railway to carry power block between Kalyan-Kasara

Central railway (CR) shall carry night block on intervening night of March 13 and early hours of March 14 between Kalyan-Kasara line, for the installation of girders in three sections.

The block has been scheduled from 2:15 am to 4:30 am for the girder launching of two RH girders between Khadavli-Vasind stations and between Atgaon-Asangaon stations and FoB girder at Shahad station. The launching of all three girders will be undertaken simultaneously starting from 2:00 am on March 14," said an official from CR, Mumbai.