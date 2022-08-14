Thane Central Jail superintendent, Harshad Ahirrao honored with President's merit service medal for outstanding service

Harshad Ahirrao | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: Central Jail superintendent Harshad Bhikanarao Ahirrao has been awarded the President's correctional service medal on the occasion of Independence day for his outstanding service in prisons. Ahirrao is being congratulated by many dignitaries for the achievement.

Harshad Ahirrao joined the Prison Department in 1995 as a Prison Officer. In the period of 27 years so far, he has served for the post of jail officer, deputy superintendent of highly sensitive central jails of Yerwada, Nashik, Nagpur and Mumbai. Currently, he is working in Thane Central Jail since 2019 as a superintendent.

While serving as superintendent of Thane Central Jail Ahirrao provided unsecured loans to convicts, adult literacy campaign/higher education, vocational training, supply of rations to relatives of convicts during the covid period with help of social organizations, legal services to the poor and needy from authority and other social institutions for the purpose of rehabilitation and rehabilitation of convicts in prisons. With the help of the organization, efforts were made to get free legal aid, yoga, meditation, medical camps were organized for the inmates in the jails. He also took initiative to install automatic chapati making machines, bulk pressure cookers, solar water heaters, gyms, hot-pots, etc. .

On the lines of the 'Vidyadhanam' project, in the last three years, he has imparted basic education to 3000 bandhas. In this way he implemented reform programs. He has been to Mauritius several times as part of a banned extradition operation. Ahirrao has been awarded the President's Merit service medal for outstanding service on Independence Day this year for his outstanding achievements in 27 years.

Ahirrao was working as superintendent of Mumbai Central Jail from 2016 to 2019. He did a lot of work to improve the infrastructure of the jail. In 2018 Ahirrao has been honoured with the DG Insignia award of the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Pune for his outstanding performance in prisons.