Thane: Car seller in Dombivali cheats owner by selling same car to 3 people

Pixabay

Thane: A car seller in Dombivali cheated the car owner by selling the same car to three persons. The Manpada police have registered a case against the four accused and further investigating the case.

The car owner have filed a complaint at Manpada police station on Monday, December 26 when after two months of giving the car for sale he was not receiving any reply from the car seller.

Case registered against four persons over cheat

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector from Manpada police station said, "As per the complainant complaint we have registered a case against four accused identified as Vijay Sahdevkar and Umesh Megade a residents of Dombivali and Siman Syed and Imran Khan a residents of Bhiwandi. The incident took place over a period of three months that is from October till December near Saibaba temple in Sonarpada village in Dombivli."

Bagade said, "The complainant Suraj Patil (31) was owning a Marati Suzuki car and he bought this car with a loan from the bank. Suraj wanted to sell his car at Rs 10 lakh. He paid all the installments of the loan to the bank and handed over the vehicle to his confidant Vijay Sahdevkar for sale. Vijay cheated Suraj and sold his vehicle through Umesh Megade to Siman Syed a resident of Bhiwandi for Rs 2,50,000 and then Seeman Syed later sold it to Imran Khan a resident of Bhiwandi for same amount."

"After two months when Suraj called Vijay to ask about his car sale Vijay gave some rubbish reply to him. Suraj suspected that Vijay has tampered with the car sale and he then filed a complaint in this matter with us. During the investigation it was revealed that the vehicle given to Vijay for sale was sold by three persons to each other. We are further investigating the case and we will arrest the accused soon" said Bagade.