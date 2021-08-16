Thane: Calf rescued from drainage nullah after six days

Thane, August 16: A 2-year-old calf stuck in a drainage nullah near Shastri nagar in Thane was rescued by the fire brigade and disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. The calf had been stuck in the nullah for the last five to six days. It was rescued on Monday afternoon and was handed over back to the owner.

According to the disaster management cell of TMC, the calf accidentally went inside the drainage nullah near Bhoir compound, in front of Thane Municipal Corporation school, near Laxmi park, Shastri Nagar, Thane west. The calf was stuck inside the nullah for the last 5 to 6 days. The fire brigade, TMC disaster management cell and locals were trying to rescue it. "The drainage nullah is 15-20 feet deep with less water in it. Whenever, the fire officials team or locals were trying to rescue the calf he used to ranaway from one side to other giving a miss. Leading to which several attempts to catch or rescue it failed," said a fire official from Wagle estate fire brigade.

Santosh Kadam, Head of Regional Disaster management cell of TMC said the calf was rescued on Monday at around 2.40pm. "It was rescued after almost a 4 hours long operation by the fire officials and disaster management cell team. It was rescued with the help of rope safely. It also had some minor injuries and was handed over to the owner Shailesh Gawli, who owned it. The animal department of the TMC will fine and take action against the owner for not taking care of the calf," added Kadam.

Sources claim a crowd was gathered at the spot to see the rescue operation. Meanwhile, miscreants kids were pelting stones daily and were doing mischief with the calf making it run from one corner to another.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:05 PM IST