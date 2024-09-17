Thane: Brutal Murder Of 35-Year-Old Security Supervisor At Business Park Solved; Accused Arrested In 12 Hours

Mumbai: The mystery of the decapitated body of a 35-year-old supervisor of security guards found in a ground plus six-storey building at a business park in Thane, on Sunday night, has been solved.

The killer had used a sharp weapon to sever the head of the deceased and had attacked his hand and face, leaving him in a pool of blood on the terrace before fleeing.

Headless Body Found

The incident came to light when a person found the headless body on Monday morning. He immediately alerted others and then informed the police. By late evening the Crime Branch Unit Five had arrested the suspected accused, Prashant Kadam, from Sangali.

Statement Of Vikas Godke, Senior Police Inspector From The Crime Branch

Vikas Godke, a senior Police Inspector from the Crime Branch, said, "The indication is that Kadam allegedly killed the deceased because the latter used abusive language for his mother and sister. A livid Kadam was driven by anger into murdering him with a sharp knife. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Satgir, who worked as the supervisor of security at the building. He was married, and his family lived in West Bengal. He had begun working as a supervisor four months ago."

The police had formed five teams to apprehend the accused. Two teams vetted the CCTV footage of the building while another team gathered information from security agencies, and the residents of the complex and also contacted his family members. A forensic team was also rushed to the spot.