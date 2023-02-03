Thane: BJP, Sena's Shinde faction spar to get credited for aiding closure of Diva dumping ground | Representative image

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation has at last closed the 30-year-old dumping ground in Diva and given a major relief to the resident of the city.

However, the CM Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and Bharaitya Janata Party have gotten into a spar of words over the credit for its closure. Speculations floated of a tiff between the two allies that share power in Maharashtra.

BSS office bearer takes out procession over dumping ground closure

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday announced permanent closure of the dumping ground and that its shifting to Bhandarli.

Post the announcement, former corporator and BSS office bearer from Diva, Ramakant Madhvi and his supporters took out a procession. A signage saying that CM Eknath Shinde had kept his promised was erected.

BJP's office bearer says that TMC made the decision after their agitation

However, BJP's Diva city president Rohidas Munde claimed that the Thane civic body took this decision only because of BJP's agitations. After Rohidas Munde the BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar has also made a similar claim.

BJP's earlier protest

Earlier BJP had protested to close the Diva dumping ground. Sanjay Kelkar also met and discussed with the TMC commissioner and at that time the commissioner had promised that the Diva dumping ground would be closed on January 30.

Spar of words

MLA Kelkar said that the closure of Diva dumping ground was possible only because of BJP's agitation and people's support. There were corporators of other parties in this area but I have not seen that they did anything for the Diva dumping ground closure. He said that the public knows, who actually worked and who did the agitations.

Ramakant Madhvi said, "Due to the efforts of chief minister Eknath Shinde, MP Shrikant Shinde and former Mayor Naresh Mhaske, Diva dumping ground has been closed. If someone wants to take credit for this work, I don't want to get into that debate."

Madhvi also clarified that since MLA Sanjay Kelkar is in alliance with us, he will not respond to the response given by him.