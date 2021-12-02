Thane: Relief for Diva residents as TMC decides to shut dumping ground in area

If all goes well as per the plan, then the citizens of Diva and Mumbra will now breathe fresh air. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) authorities are all set to close the Diva dumping ground and are planning to shift the dumping ground to a new place in the Bhandarli area.

Dr Vipin Sharma, municipal commissioner, TMC and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane along with other TMC officials recently visited the new site in Bhandarli and announced about the new dumping ground at that place.

Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC said the problems of Diva dumping ground and the issues faced by the residents nearby will be permanently solved in the coming days. It's all with the efforts of cabinet minister, Eknath Shinde and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde. "Very soon we will start the dumping ground in Bhandarli and start the garbage recycling process. People or political parties should now not carry out any protest or create any issues. Its all for the citizens and we are working out to solve the problem faced by the citizens," added Mhaske.

As per the TMC officials most of the waste collected from different parts of the Thane city was dumped at the dumping ground in Diva. The dumping ground was resulting in different issues relating to air pollution and health. However, to carry out a proper recycling process of garbage the authorities were looking for their own land. Therefore the search for an open plot of land was going on for the past few months. "At last the authorities found an open land of 10 acre at Bhandarli. The land was taken on rental basis and after completing the procedure and paperwork the land was then taken into custody," said an official from the TMC.

To avoid inconvenience for Thane citizens the waste was dumped in the Diva dumping ground, which was far from the city. But with the rising population the waste too was increasing further resulting problems for Diva citizens. "The Bhandarli land is far away from the residential area. However, as we will carry out a recycling process it will not disturb any of the citizens. Within two week we will start the process," added Mhaske.

Arif Iraqi, a social activist from Mumbra who has been regularly complaining about the dumping ground said, "At last the regular complaints of the citizens seem to be solved by the authorities. The Dumping ground in Diva was not only disturbing the nearby citizens. But the fire and the odour in air was felt in Mumbra resulting in breathing problems. We thank the authorities for solving the issue. But hopefully the process gets started early with all precautionary measures. And the new process doesn't come with new environmental issues," added Iraqi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:02 PM IST