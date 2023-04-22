Thane: BJP leader & his friend booked for objectionable statements against Shiv-Sena's Naresh Mhaske

Representative Image |

Thane: On Friday the Kopri police station in Thane booked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and one of his friends for allegedly making objectionable statements against a Shiv-Sena leader said an officer from Kopri police station on Saturday.

The BJP leader has been identified as Pramod Chavan a secretary for Thane and his friend is Ganesh Dalvi.

Sudhakar Humbe, senior police inspector, at Kopri police state,n said, "The BJP leader Pramod Chavan and his friend Ganesh Dalvi were booked on the complaint of Shiv-Sena Nashik's communication head Sanjay Bacchav. Bacchav had complained that Chavan and Dalvi had posted derogatory comments about Shiv-Sena leader and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske."

Humbe further added, " We have charged Chavan and Dalvi under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A and 500 for creating enmity among groups and defamation as well as provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but as of now no arrest has been made."

