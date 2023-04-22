 Thane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade

Thane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade

A trap was laid with a decoy customer at the lodge and the girls were rescued.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade | representative pic

Thane: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in Thane, on Thursday, arrested two women for allegedly pushing two minor girls into flesh trade. The women were apprehended at Anil Palace Lodging and Boarding in Kalyan. 

Senior police inspector Mahesh Patil said a tip-off was received from social activist Binu Varghese that the women were bringing in two girls aged 17 years to sell for Rs1.5 lakh each. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police rescue 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from flesh trade
article-image

Trap laid with decoy customer

A trap was laid with a decoy customer at the lodge and the girls were rescued. The arrested women have been identified as Anju Sisodia and Sonia Sisodia, both 35 years old and residents of Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai. 

On interrogation, they said they got involved in flesh trade as they had no source of income. The Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Two held for using minors’ photos to lure customers for flesh trade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Gambling den behind curtains of illegal lottery shop in Mira-Bhayandar busted (WATCH)

Mumbai: Gambling den behind curtains of illegal lottery shop in Mira-Bhayandar busted (WATCH)

Thane: Two women held under POCSO Act for forcing minors into flesh trade

Thane: Two women held under POCSO Act for forcing minors into flesh trade

Mumbai: 'Have they decided that riots will take place?' Dy CM Fadnavis on Awhad's remarks on...

Mumbai: 'Have they decided that riots will take place?' Dy CM Fadnavis on Awhad's remarks on...

Thane: BJP leader & his friend booked for objectionable statements against Shiv-Sena's Naresh Mhaske

Thane: BJP leader & his friend booked for objectionable statements against Shiv-Sena's Naresh Mhaske

Thane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade

Thane: Two women held for pushing minors into flesh trade