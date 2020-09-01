Thane: Barvi dam overflows as heavy rains hit the city

Thane: The water level at Barvi dam overflowed on Monday as the dam's water storage reaches 100 percent. All doors of the dam were opened on Monday leading to a discharge of over 2,000 cusecs of water.

Following the same, the Thane collectorate has issued an alert to villages located near the dam area.

"On Monday, all 10 doors of the dam were opened after it overflows with the discharge of 2,000 to 2,500 cusecs of water. Accordingly, the 9-10 villages located close to dam areas were issued with an alert notice. However, as of now, there is no flood-like situation in nearby villages of the dam," said an official from Thane collectorate department.