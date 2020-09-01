Thane: Barvi dam overflows as heavy rains hit the city

Thane: The water level at Barvi dam overflowed on Monday as the dam's water storage reaches 100 percent. All doors of the dam were opened on Monday leading to a discharge of over 2,000 cusecs of water.
Following the same, the Thane collectorate has issued an alert to villages located near the dam area.
"On Monday, all 10 doors of the dam were opened after it overflows with the discharge of 2,000 to 2,500 cusecs of water. Accordingly, the 9-10 villages located close to dam areas were issued with an alert notice. However, as of now, there is no flood-like situation in nearby villages of the dam," said an official from Thane collectorate department.
The dam has reached its maximum storage level late as compared to last year. Similarly, in 2019, the dam overflowed in the first week of August.
"Due to late arrival of monsoon this year, till the first week of August water storage at the dam was only up to 50 percent. However, after continuous heavy showers in the following days, the water storage has reached up to 100 percent by overflowing, within the span of around 25 days," added the official.
According to the official, last week the water level of the Barvi dam had reached close to its overflow level, which is 71.95 metres; while the dam overflowed at 72.6 metres. The dam gates automatically open once it reaches the level of 72.2 metres.
The Barvi dam is situated on the Barvi river near Badlapur in Thane district. It is the major water source to various municipal corporations and councils that come under the jurisdiction of Thane district including cities like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur.