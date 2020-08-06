Heavy rains batter Thane; Masunda lake overflows

Thane experienced incessant rains for the third consecutive day causing waterlogging with several trees uprooted in the city. Besides, the Masunda lake in Thane was spotted overflowing that caused waterlogging on Thursday.

The TMC commissioner has appealed to the citizens not to step out unless there is an emergency. While the city has been put on alert after the IMD issued a red alert in the state.

"The waterlogging in the Naupada, Vrundavan society, Kapurbawdi, Ghodbunder Road, Kalwa, Hajuri and Kasarwadavli in Thane. And over 25 complaints of tree fall have been reported on Thursday," said an official from RDMC (Regional Disaster Management Cell) Thane.

"The renovation work of the safety wall of the Masunda lake, towards Jambhali Naka has been carried since last year. However, the same has been put on halt amid lockdown. Hence, the incomplete construction work of the same has caused overflowing of lake water on the streets causing inconvenience to the motorists," said Vignesh Maurya, 30, a regular commuter from Thane.

On Thursday, Thane city has recorded 164.29 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours (as per morning update), while the city has received a total rainfall of 2018.99 mm rainfall. Last year, on the same day, Thane city had recorded 2789.35 mm of total rainfall.