 Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2

Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade, the restriction will remain in force daily from 6 a.m. to midnight during this period. The order has been issued under Sections 115, 116(1)(4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant state government notifications.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2 | Representation Image

Navi Mumbai: To prevent severe traffic congestion during peak hours in Thane city, authorities have imposed a temporary ban on the entry of heavy vehicles from Navi Mumbai into the Thane Police Commissionerate limits between September 18 and October 2.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade, the restriction will remain in force daily from 6 a.m. to midnight during this period. The order has been issued under Sections 115, 116(1)(4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant state government notifications.

Routes affected include Anand Nagar check naka, Belapur–Thane road via Vitawa check naka, Panvel–Thane road towards Parsik Circle and Kalwa, Mahape–Shilphata, Taloja–Dahisar Mori road towards Kalyan, and other connecting stretches leading into Thane city.

Read Also
From Property Prices To Traffic Jams: How Navi Mumbai Airport Will Transform Life For Local...
article-image

“The movement of heavy vehicles often causes major traffic snarls in Thane during rush hours. This temporary restriction is necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai
Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai
Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response
Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response
Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West
Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Team's Manager Visits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge In Hospital After Mishap Caused By Mohammad Haris; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Team's Manager Visits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge In Hospital After Mishap Caused By Mohammad Haris; Video

The ban, however, will not apply to essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles, and passenger buses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 6 Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road Promenade, Security Arrangements In...

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 6 Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road Promenade, Security Arrangements In...

Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2

Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2