Thane Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles From Navi Mumbai Till October 2 | Representation Image

Navi Mumbai: To prevent severe traffic congestion during peak hours in Thane city, authorities have imposed a temporary ban on the entry of heavy vehicles from Navi Mumbai into the Thane Police Commissionerate limits between September 18 and October 2.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade, the restriction will remain in force daily from 6 a.m. to midnight during this period. The order has been issued under Sections 115, 116(1)(4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant state government notifications.

Routes affected include Anand Nagar check naka, Belapur–Thane road via Vitawa check naka, Panvel–Thane road towards Parsik Circle and Kalwa, Mahape–Shilphata, Taloja–Dahisar Mori road towards Kalyan, and other connecting stretches leading into Thane city.

“The movement of heavy vehicles often causes major traffic snarls in Thane during rush hours. This temporary restriction is necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

The ban, however, will not apply to essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles, and passenger buses.

