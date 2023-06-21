 Thane: Balkum Creek's Flamingos Vanishing Along With Mangroves, Locals Blame Politicians & Land Mafia
Fewer flamingos are visiting the creek owing to the diminishing number of mangroves and debris dumped here.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
The residents of the Balkum area in Thane have accused local politicians and the land mafia of dumping construction debris alongside Balkum Creek and cutting the mangrove trees.

The Thane BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare, along with a few party members and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, on Monday visited the creek area. Davkhare suggested that civic officials should take action strictly against those harming the mangroves. He told them to protect the trees and plant more wherever possible.

Davkhare also suggested that a flamingo watch point area be made under the Balkum Creek development programme at a location where a waterfront development project is being proposed.

Flamingos avoiding creek due to diminishing mangroves, garbage dump

He said that fewer flamingos are visiting the creek owing to the diminishing number of mangroves and debris dumped here.

“The flamingo watch point zone is much appreciated and we request the civic body to construct the same as soon as possible,” said Neeta Bhat, a Balkum resident

A TMC official said that the civic body has taken note of the suggestions and they will soon work on it.

