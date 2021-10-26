Thane: ASI booked for extorting cash from gambling den owner

Thane: The Naupada police have registered an extortion case against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) based with the Thane crime branch who was demanding cash in exchange of security from a person running a gambling den, and had collected Rs 19,000 to date.

The police said ASI posted with Unit 1 of the Thane crime branch, identified as Rajendra Jaysingh Patil is a resident of Thane. The police said the complainant a 41-year-old man runs a gambling den in Naupada police station jurisdiction.

Sources from the Thane police said Patil had demanded Rs 1.50 lakh i.e Rs 5,000 per day to run the gambling den, which is illegal. The extortion demand took place between October 7 to October 16. "Patil used to blackmail the complainant of registering a false FIR against him if he did not pay him the cash. Patil took Rs 9,000 the first time and Rs 10,000 the second," said a police officer from Thane police.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said that an extortion case was registered by the police.

"The Naupada police have registered a case under section 384(punishment for extortion) 385 (Putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code," he said.

The Naupada police are yet to arrest the Patil who after learning that he is booked went on sick leave.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:09 PM IST