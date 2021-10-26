Mira Bhayandar: MBMC starts mobile clinic for doorstep treatment of patients - See Pics

In a much-needed initiative, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) launched its mobile dispensary service to reach those in need of medical assistance in the twin city.

MBMC chief Dilip Dhole and Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale inaugurated the mobile ambulance in the presence of deputy civic chief Maruti Gailkwad and Sanjay Shinde at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar on Tuesday.

Equipped with basic diagnosis and treatment facilities, the ambulance van turned mobile dispensary will have a dedicated medical team including doctors, nurses and paramedics on board | FPJ Photo

Equipped with basic diagnosis and treatment facilities, the ambulance van turned mobile dispensary will have a dedicated medical team including doctors, nurses and paramedics on board to check patients and prescribe medication.

Besides, they will also try to create awareness about hygiene and propagate the importance of vaccination and other health-related drives undertaken by the civic body.

Apart from visiting slum clusters and villages in the rural, coastal and tribal settlement an elaborately planned weekly timetable has been prepared to conduct medical checkups at temporary shelters, construction sites, local orphanages and old age homes.

The facility will also be extended to agitators who sit on hunger strikes. Those visiting the dispensary will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms, said a senior health officer.

Apart from one government hospital, the twin-city has ten public health centres (PHC) including two sub-centres and one municipal run hospital to cater to the medical needs of people.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST