Thane: Arjun Tower Engulfed In Flames, Dousing Operations Underway; Visuals Surface

Thane: A fire broke out in Arjun Tower at Gokhale Marg in Maharashtra's Thane in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the fire.

"No injuries have been reported so far," Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Further details are awaited.

Similar Cases

Earlier on June 17, a massive fire broke out in the Bhendi Bazaar region of Mumbai. According to information from the fire brigade, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building.

A massive fire broke out in a Dombivali-based chemical factory in the Thane district of Maharashtra on June 12.

A huge cloud of black-coloured smoke was spotted billowing out from the site.

Upon getting the information, the fire department acted promptly and immediately reached to the spot with several fire tenders.