 Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Shop In Bhyandar, No Casualties Reported
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Firefighter At The Site | FPJ

A massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in Bhayandar on Monday evening. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire was reported from Sadguru Shoes- a footwear store located in the busy market area of Kharegaon in Bhayandar (east) at around 5 pm.

Around 34 personnel including three officials from the fire brigade department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by chief fire officer- Prakash Borade immediately reached the spot after getting the call and doused the raging flames with the help of five  tenders.

It took nearly two hours for the fire fighters to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring shops.

Damage was also caused to a stall selling clothes which was adjacent to the footwear shop. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the entire furniture and inventory worth lakhs of rupees in the shop was reduced to ashes in the blaze. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that an electric short circuit triggered the fire.   

