MIra-Bhayandar: MBMC School Students Receive Uniforms And Study Materials Before New Academic Session

Students Getting the Study Material at the hands of MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar | FPJ

Municipal school students attending classes wearing old clothes without study material for months after the beginning of the new academic session is now expected to become a thing of the past. The delay in distributing uniforms and other educational material had become an annual ritual affair.

However, breaking the age-old tradition, the education department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), for the first time in recent decades has ensured that students get their uniforms, shoes, bags, books and other education material even before the start of the new academic session.

Municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar personally distributed uniforms and study material to students (from Class I to X) on Friday- a day ahead of the beginning of the new academic session in the presence of additional civic chief- Aniket Manorkar and other senior officials. It was ensured that grants were deposited in all MBMC-run schools through the direct bank transfer (DBT) facility into the parent’s bank accounts as per schedule which effectively translated into the timely provision.

At present, MBMC’s education department runs 36 municipal schools imparting education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mediums up to the X standard to around 9,000 students.

“A majority of the students in municipal schools come from the lower economic strata of the society and it’s the duty of the administration to provide education with all attending facilities and requirements. Any compromise in the quality or delays in needed provisions is totally unwarranted and undesirable.” said the municipal commissioner who since his appointment in August, 2023, has trained his focus towards upgrading the standard of education in civic-operated schools to bring them on par with their private counterparts."

Notably, this year the MBMC has also changed the dress code from the usual dull coloured uniforms that were in existence for more than a decade to smart bright yellow checked shirts and dark blue pants.Just like students of private schools, I am really glad to get my bright coloured uniform and other study material on time." said a visibly happy Rehana Shaikh, a class VII student from Mira Road.