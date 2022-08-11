Thane: Anti-corruption bureau arrests clerk of private school for taking bribe | File photo

A 43-year-old woman staffer from a private school in Thane has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking bribe on Wednesday August 10 informed the officials on Thursday.

Sushma Patil, ACB inspector, said that they arrested a clerk named Archana Patil for allegedly demanding nearly Rs 4,000 to 5,000 from a person to issue a class 10 passing certificate and school leaving certificate.

Patil further added, " The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB. Acting on it, our team laid a trap on Wednesday and nabbed the clerk while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3,900. We have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act."