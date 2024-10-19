 Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 62-Year-Old Talathi Agent For ₹8 Lakh Bribe In Shahapur
The Anti Corruption Bureau from Palghar arrested an agent of Talathi from Shahapur taluka of Thane district while taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh on Thursday. A case was registered against the talathi Dnyaneshwar Sisode, who is at large and the agent identified as Ashok Warkute, 62, a resident of Shahapur, has been arrested.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
62-year-old agent Ashok Warkute arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a ₹8 lakh bribe in Shahapur | Representative Image

According to the ACB officials, the complainant’s owner bought five acres of land in Shevane village. The complainant had applied to mutation ten months ago, but it remains pending. Warkure, on behalf of Talathi Sisode, demanded Rs5 lakh. Subsequently, the complainant approached the Palghar ACB office on October 16.

Upon investigating the case, ACB officials found that Sisode, through his private man, demanded Rs8 lakh from the complainant for mutation in the (7/12) extract on their land. ACB team laid a trap and caught red-handed Warkute while accepting the money, including two lakh original notes and Rs6 lakh playing notes.

