Thane: Ambernath couple killed in Nashik accident; 2 daughters left with no parents

“I am not in a condition to speak. I lost my brother and sister-in-law. Their nine and 12-year-old daughters will now be without parents," said Kishore, brother of Naresh Ubale who lost his life in the accident along with his wife and 8 others.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Ambernath couple killed in Nashik accident; 2 daughters left with no parents |
Thane: Naresh Manohar Ubale, 38, and Vaishali Naresh Ubale, 32, were on their way to Shirdi for darshan when they both lost their lives in the accident.

'Two daughters left without parents', says Naresh's brother Kishore

Expressing his grief to FPJ, Naresh's brother Kishore, who is also a resident of Morivali village in Ambernath, said, “I am not in a condition to speak. I lost my brother and sister-in-law. Their nine and 12-year-old daughters will now be without parents. I don't know how the accident took place but it's really a sad moment for our family. We are all in a state of shock.”

About the Nashik accident

At least 10 people were killed and 26 injured after a speeding bus collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district early on Friday morning, police officials said.

The incident took place around 6 am on the Nashik-Ahmednagar highway near Pathare Shivar village in Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai.

article-image

The injured were were treated in different hospitals of Nashik, Shirdi, and Sinnar, including some multi-speciality private hospital. Two of them are in intensive care units.

Many of the 47 passengers of the private tourist bus were employees of a company located in Ambernath in Thane district who were travelling to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, according to officials.

One side of the two-lane Sinnar-Shirdi stretch of the road near the accident spot had been closed for some work, according to officials of the state highway control room.

Both vehicles completely wrecked after the accident

Both vehicles were completely wrecked after the collision. The bus was virtually cut open along one side and reduced to a shell, while the front cabin of the truck was a mangled heap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next-of-kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

