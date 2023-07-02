Thane: Amazon Web Services Partners With TMC To Launch 'Think Big Space' For STEAM Education In Municipal Schools

FPJ

Amazon Web Services (AWS Incommunities) has joined hands with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Learning Links Foundation to impart technical skills to students studying in municipal schools and also to provide students with direct training in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, that is 'STEAM'.

The first 'Think Big Space' was inaugurated by TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Saturday at schools No. 60 and 112 at Balkum in Thane.

STEAM subjects should be handled by students through practical experiments. This is the formula of this initiative. In computer technology, its kits can be handled by the students. Students will be able to use new technologies, the latest laptops, Alexa, DIY kits, and technical kits in this activity. The design of this lab, tabs, projectors, and classroom decoration has been done by AWS Incommunities. They will be managing this lab throughout the year. Currently, 220 students will use this lab. After receiving the response, students from other municipal schools can also visit this lab.

TMC school benefiting from global initiative: Bangar

Speaking with the media, TMC chief Bangar said, "It is a matter of happiness that TMC school is benefiting from the global initiative 'Think Big Space'. Students in our municipal schools can directly study science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. This is a good opportunity for the children of municipal schools. The initiative is inspiring, and such activities allow students to think big and dream without limits. A selection of municipal schools from Thane for the activity proves the quality and ability of the students in these schools."

Expressing gratitude, Bangar said, "If we all work together, these students can make the most of this global platform. I believe that they will get up-to-date knowledge and will awaken their curiosity about all these subjects."

Saji P, director, Data Center Operations, Japan, China and Asia division of AWS asserted that "We have started this initiative to introduce subjects like robotics, and artificial intelligence to school students. The purpose behind this is that those sections who do not reach such facilities should get the benefit of these facilities and the opportunities that come from them. It is a matter of satisfaction for us to be launching this initiative in Thane and to have the support of the TMC."

Bangar interacts with students

During the initiative, Bangar interacted with the students of the 8th standard of civic body schools. He got to know about the students' awareness and curiosity about technology. He took information from the students about the facilities in the school and their interest in reading.

Bangar also visited the school library with the students and took information about the books that they had read. The program was attended by former TMC corporators Devram Bhoir, Sanjay Bhoir, Usha Bhoir, Cornelia Robinson, and Gayatri Prabhu, as well as the deputy education commissioner of the TMC Umakant Gaikwad.

