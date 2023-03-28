Student showcase innovative projects at AWS Think Big Science Carnival

Students from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools showcased their innovative projects addressing agriculture and food safety, health and hygiene, environment conservation, renewal energy, and disaster management challenges at the Amazon Web Services Think Big Science Carnival.

First place award of this competition was given to Elesh Raju Mala and Ratnesh Jaybhim Gilake, students in Grade 7 at navi mumbai municipal corporation school 18 for their multi-purpose bag for two-wheeler riders.

Ram Sharma and Shivkumar Paswan of Grade 8 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School 72 and Priti Vicky Kalkho and Jinat Raju Shaikh from Grade 7 of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation School 15, won second and third prizes respectively.

This science carnival is organised by AWS InCommunities as part of the AWS Think Big Spaces program, a comprehensive change initiative that focuses on providing students from underserved communities, the infrastructure and guidance required to excel at STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Over 270 students from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools submitted their project ideas in the preliminary round. . Students with the most innovative ideas in the preliminary stage were supported to build their prototypes, and the top 30 prototypes were presented in the final event held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Navi Mumbai on 24th March 2023.