 Thane: Ajit Pawar Camp's Anand Paranjape Counters Sharad Pawar Faction's Protest By Burning Effigy
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Thane District President of the Ajit Pawar group, Anand Paranjape, has issued a response to the protest led by the Sharad Pawar group, spearheaded by MLA Jitendra Awhad in the Thane area. Earlier, members of the NCP Sharad Pawar group had symbolically burnt an effigy of Chhagan Bhujbal due to his critical remarks against Sharad Pawar in Beed.

Effigy of MLA Jitendra Awhad burnt

In a subsequent turn of events, along with Paranjape, these activists proceeded to burn an effigy of MLA Jitendra Awhad in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation building. During this demonstration, participants chanted slogans such as "Jitendra Awhad Murdabad," "Chhagan Bhujbal Zindabad," and "Ekach Vada Ajit Dada."

Paranjape calls for an investigation into Awhad's various businesses

Paranjape commented on the situation, stating, "Our Bahujan leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, made certain allegations, and in response, Jitendra Awhad and his supporters burnt Bhujbal's effigy, even labeling him a traitor. Essentially, as a counter to this 'Gaddar Kaun' gesture, our activists responded by symbolically burning an effigy of Jitendra Awhad. Furthermore, if anything is said against Sharad Pawar, the appropriate response should come from him and not from Awhad."

Paranjpe also called for an investigation into Awhad's various business activities in the Thane and Yeur regions.

article-image

