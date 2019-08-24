Thane ACB nabs cop for taking bribe

Thane: The Thane anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an assistant police inspector attached to the Kalyan Kolsewadi police station for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 (from the total of Rs 10,000) to help the complainant in a case registered against him.

The ACB team laid a trap on the premises of Kolsewadi police station and arrested the assistant police inspector Sandeep Suresh Borade while he was accepting the balance bribe of Rs 1,000 from the complainant to help him in a case registered.

The complainant had lodged a complaint with the ACB in Thane. An officer from ACB said that Kolsewadi police informed that Sandeep had given a favour to the complainant. Sandeep had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to offer help in the case, the officer said.

Sandeep later negotiated and agreed to accept Rs 10,000 and earlier he took Rs 9,000 from the complainant. “We have arrested Sandeep while he was accepting the remaining bribe of Rs 1,000,” the officer said.