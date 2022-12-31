e-Paper Get App
Thane: 75-year-old man jumps to death from 6th floor; was reportedly depressed

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Thane: 75-year-old man jumps to death from 6th floor; was reportedly depressed | File
Thane: A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from his flat on the sixth floor of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Gaikwad Pada locality in Ulhasnagar town on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Senior citizen reportedly depressed

Amarjit Bacchandas Bedi allegedly jumped from his apartment on the sixth floor and was found in a pool of blood by residents and the security guard, he said. 

The man was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

While the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, preliminary probe has revealed that the man had been depressed for some time.

Suicide help line

